The St. Vincent Times has been selected by FeedSpot panelists as one of the Top 35 Caribbean News Websites on the web.

FeedSpot is a content reader that offers tools and features to empower readers to keep track of information that matters to them.

FeedSpot, in a release on Wednesday, said the latest list in which our publication is listed is the most comprehensive of the Top 35 Caribbean News Websites on the internet.

Other major Caribbean news websites featured on the list include T&T Newsday, Caribbean Journal, Jamaica Star, Caribbean National Weekly, Loop Caribbean News, Jamaica Gleaner, and Caribbean Life, among others.

The best Caribbean news websites from thousands of news websites on the web are ranked by traffic, social media followers, and freshness.

Rankings are based on

Relevancy

Blog post frequency (freshness)

Social media follower counts and engagements

Domain authority

Age of site

Alexa Web Traffic Rank and many other parameters