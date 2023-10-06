St Vincent to compete in Global Robotics Challenge in Singapore

SVG To Compete in Global Robotics Competition, Changi Singapore

A seven member delegation from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines arrived in Changi, Singapore to compete in the 2023 Edition of the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge.

Young people from more than 180 nations will unite to compete in the olympics-style robotics competition from October 7-10.

The FIRST Global Platform allows students to apply critical thinking and problem solving through STEM to find sustainable solutions for their communities. This year’s theme, Hydrogen Horizons focuses on innovative ways that countries through their technological advancements can utilize Hydrogen as a safe energy alternative to Fossils Fuels and Natural Gas.

The delegation has been tasked with the construction of a robot as well as the participation in the Global meet.

The Student Team members are Jair Patrick (first year student at the SVGCC), Daniela Duncan, Tia Gunmunro and Nicholai Williams (all second year students of the SVGCC). The Group is accompanied by Mentors Ozni Daniel and Leader Brodlon Daniel.