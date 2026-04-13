St Vincent to Establish Diaspora Affairs Department

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially moved to strengthen its ties with citizens living abroad. Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs, announced on April 13, 2026, that his Ministry is currently establishing and operationalizing a dedicated Diaspora Affairs Department.

The initiative aims to create a formal, structured framework to integrate the Vincentian diaspora into the country’s “national development thrust”. As part of this new strategy, the Ministry is in the process of assigning a Diaspora Officer to every Consulate and Embassy overseas to facilitate more direct engagement.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), Minister Bramble emphasized that the goal is to leverage the skills and resources of the diaspora to foster sustainable growth. “How do we involve our diaspora? How do we formally integrate our diaspora into the national development thrust, so to speak? And we want to do it in a very structured way,” the Minister stated.

Minister Bramble noted that creating an “enabling environment” is critical for the success of this initiative. He explained that building strong, productive relationships between those living abroad and those within the islands is essential for the nation’s long-term progress.

Addressing the diaspora directly, the Minister issued a call for active participation, acknowledging that the value of their contributions has not always been clearly communicated in the past.

“The contributions of our diaspora are valued,” Bramble said. “Sometimes it doesn’t appear that way. But we have to make sure that we show in no uncertain terms that we appreciate the value of our diaspora, their contributions”.

The establishment of the department marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to ensure that the Vincentian community worldwide plays a central role in the country’s future development.