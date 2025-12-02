Unstable conditions are affecting our islands under a favourable mid to upper level environment.

Pockets of showers, some of which may be heavy at times, periods of light rain, occasional gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across St. Vincent and the Grenadines tonight into Wednesday.

Rainfall accumulations of 50 to 75mm (2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are anticipated.

As a result, a flash-flood watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and will remain in effect until 6 pm tomorrow Wednesday 3rd December 2025.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant or discontinued if conditions improve.

In addition, seas will become moderate (1.5m to 2.0m) in open water. Therefore, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds.