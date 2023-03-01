St Vincent to hold schools’ Garifuna Folk Festival on March 3rd

8th National Schools’ Garifuna Folk Festival

After having been postponed for the past two (2) years due to the COVID Pandemic, The Garifuna Heritage Foundation is collaborating with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development & Culture

with the organization of a Garifuna Heritage Cultural Rally featuring dancing, singing, drama, drumming and choral speech. This festival will also feature exhibitions from Secondary Schools. These cultural items will be presented by Primary and Secondary Schools students throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines who will receive trophies for the best performances in the various categories.

This festival will be held under the theme: “Children of Chatoyer, Fruits of our Heritage”. This event will take place at Victoria Park on Friday 3rd March 2023. It will commence at 9:00 with a march from the Bishop’s College grounds to Victoria Park, led by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Band. There is NO Entrance Fee and the public is invited to attend.

Categories to be judged during the March Past

Largest Group Of Students

Most Organised Group

Best /Most Creative Use Of Garifuna Colors (Yellow, Black and White)

Performances at the Park

Best Drumology

Most Outstanding Garifuna Song

Most Outstanding Garifuna Dance

Most Outstanding Garifuna Choral Speech

Most Creative Presentation

Best Overall Garifuna Themed Presentation

Best Garifuna Fashion – Teacher

Best Garifuna Fashion – Student

Exhibition booths at the park

Most Outstanding Traditional Booth

Most Outstanding Research Paper

Most Outstanding Oral Presentation

Most Creative Local Dish