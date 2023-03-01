St Vincent to hold schools’ Garifuna Folk Festival on March 3rd

8th National Schools’ Garifuna Folk Festival
After having been postponed for the past two (2) years due to the COVID Pandemic, The Garifuna Heritage Foundation is collaborating with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development & Culture
with the organization of a Garifuna Heritage Cultural Rally featuring dancing, singing, drama, drumming and choral speech. This festival will also feature exhibitions from Secondary Schools. These cultural items will be presented by Primary and Secondary Schools students throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines who will receive trophies for the best performances in the various categories.
This festival will be held under the theme: “Children of Chatoyer, Fruits of our Heritage”. This event will take place at Victoria Park on Friday 3rd March 2023. It will commence at 9:00 with a march from the Bishop’s College grounds to Victoria Park, led by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Band. There is NO Entrance Fee and the public is invited to attend.
Categories to be judged during the March Past
Largest Group Of Students
Most Organised Group
Best /Most Creative Use Of Garifuna Colors (Yellow, Black and White)
Performances at the Park
Best Drumology
Most Outstanding Garifuna Song
Most Outstanding Garifuna Dance
Most Outstanding Garifuna Choral Speech
Most Creative Presentation
Best Overall Garifuna Themed Presentation
Best Garifuna Fashion – Teacher
Best Garifuna Fashion – Student
Exhibition booths at the park
Most Outstanding Traditional Booth
Most Outstanding Research Paper
Most Outstanding Oral Presentation
Most Creative Local Dish
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.