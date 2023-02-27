St Vincent to hold year long National Consultation on Tourism

As the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to carve out its space in the tourism market, its tourism minister, Carlos James, said the government will launch a national consultation on tourism, which will begin at the end of March and last until January 2024.

This national consultation will take the form of community engagements, stakeholder discussions, and training opportunities, and we will see consultations taking place as far north as Chateaubelair and Sandy Bay and as far south as Union Island.

“We intend to have zone consultations in almost every district within the country to have the discussion as to the national preparedness for the transformation of the tourism sector that we intend to see taking place over the next few months,” he said.

James said these national consultations are important as they would take into account all of the various components of the tourism sector with a view to improving quality, standards, and production levels.