SVG Aims to Join Global Pharma Race

SVG Eyes Global Pharma Role: Caesar Announces Bold Vision at Cannabliss Festival

At the opening ceremony of the Cannabliss Festival today, Honorable Minister Saboto Caesar unveiled a groundbreaking vision for St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG: a commitment to explore the scientific research and medicinal application of all naturally occurring compounds—within the bounds of international law.

Speaking to a diverse audience of researchers, entrepreneurs, students and community leaders, Minister Caesar emphasized that this initiative is not about recreational use, but about positioning SVG as a serious player in the global pharmaceutical industry, which is projected to exceed $1 trillion USD in value.

“We are entering a new era,” Minister Caesar stated. “St. Vincent and the Grenadines will pursue the responsible, science-based study of natural compounds—from plants to minerals—to unlock their medicinal potential. This is about health, innovation, and economic empowerment.”

In his address, the Minister called on students and young professionals to prepare themselves for careers in research and development, encouraging them to pursue advanced studies in pharmacology, biotechnology, and related fields. He stressed the importance of aligning SVG’s efforts with the rigorous standards set by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), ensuring that all research remains compliant and globally respected.

The announcement aligns with SVG’s growing reputation as a hub for ethical and sustainable plant-based research. By committing to international legal frameworks, the country aims to attract global partnerships while maintaining strict regulatory standards.

Minister Caesar reiterated that recreational usage is not part of the government’s agenda, reinforcing the nation’s focus on health, wellness, and scientific integrity.

The Cannabliss Festival, now in its third year, celebrates the intersection of agriculture, science, and community development. This year’s theme—“Healing Roots, Global Reach”—echoes the Minister’s call to action: to transform SVG’s natural resources into engines of innovation and prosperity.

With this bold declaration, SVG takes a confident step toward becoming a regional leader in medicinal research and a contributor to global pharmaceutical solutions.