St Vincent to launch Prime Ministerial advisory council on youth

The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth is set to launch on Monday 23rd October, 2023 at 7:00p.m at the Methodist Church Hall.

The Council will be launched under the theme “Balancing Experience with Youth.”

There will be three main speakers, Senator Shackell Bobb, Minister with youth responsibility Orando Brewster and the featured speaker Dr. The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister.

A star-studded, youth cast is expected to provide entertainment and the general public is invited to be a part of the experience.

Source : API