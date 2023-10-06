St Vincent to receive (377) cruise calls for the 2023/2024 season

There will be an increase in the number of cruise ship calls to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for the 2023/2024 cruise season.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, the Hon. Carlos James made the announcement during a media briefing held earlier today (Friday 6th October, 2023) at the Cruise Ship Terminal, in Kingstown.

James said SVG is projected to record three hundred and seventy-seven (377) cruise calls during the 2023/2024 season. The figure, he noted, exceeds the three hundred and eleven (311) recorded during the 2022/2023 cruise season.

For 2019, the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period, there were two hundred and thirty-four (234) cruise ship arrivals to SVG.

In addition to the increased number of cruise ship arrivals to SVG, for the 2023/2024 cruise season, Hon. James also updated the Media on the launch of a new incentive program for taxi operators, offering duty free concessions for taxi drivers seeking to import newer vehicles to boost their operations; the restoration of tourism sites, among others.