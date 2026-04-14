Constitutional amendment to allow politicians dual citizenship set for parliament

Among the bills down for its first reading in parliament on 21, April 2026, is the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

The newly drafted legislative bill for 2026 proposes amendments to the Representation of the People Act in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, aiming to redefine how political representatives relate to other Commonwealth nations.

The amendment is coming at a time when legal proceedings are currently underway to determine whether two members of the House of Assembly are serving in violation of the law.

The core of the dispute involves dual citizenship and whether individuals who have pledged allegiance to Canada are eligible to hold office.

It is being argued that because these representatives obtained foreign status through their own actions, their presence in the legislature is unconstitutional.

The outcome of these challenges could potentially nullify the election results for the officials in question (Godwin Friday and Fitzgerald Bramble).

The proposed legislation, officially cited as the “Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2026,” seeks to alter Chapter 9 of the nation’s revised 2009 laws to clarify the interpretation of specific legal provisions.

At the center of the legislation is a significant amendment to Section 35 of the principal act.

The bill establishes that, upon commencement, the legal definition of a “foreign power or state” will no longer include any country that is currently a member of the Commonwealth.

Furthermore, the amendment introduces a protective “Savings” clause under a new Section 35A.

This clause ensures that the nomination, election, return, or appointment of any Representative or Senator cannot be invalidated simply because the individual had previously acknowledged “allegiance, obedience or adherence to a Commonwealth country”.

The proposed legislative changes are being introduced under the authority of the Prime Minister, who also oversees the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Justice.