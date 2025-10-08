SVG surpasses 100K stay‑over visitors : MP James

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, described the signing of the Sandals Beaches Resort investment, as a bold vote of confidence in the Vincentian economy, people, and tourism product.

He noted that Sandal’s decision to expand from Sandals Saint Vincent at Buccament Bay to a new Beaches Resort at Mt. Wynne reflects the growing strength of the destination and the vision set out by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, whose leadership saw the construction of the Argyle International Airport, a gateway that continues to attract major investments.

The Minister noted that the country recently surpassed 100,000 stayover visitors for the first time, with arrivals up by 17 percent in 2025 and U.S. market growth leading the Caribbean at 58.7 percent.

The Tourism Minister emphasized that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is positioning itself as a globally competitive destination, not merely a regional contender. Over the coming months, four new hotels and tourism projects are set to begin, creating an estimated 2,000 new jobs while expanding opportunities for small businesses, farmers, and fisherfolk.

Minister James thanked Sandals Resorts International for its continued confidence in the nation and praised the warmth and hospitality of Vincentians, which he said remain at the heart of the country’s tourism success.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a tourism industry that is inclusive, sustainable, and transformative one that uplifts lives and livelihoods across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.