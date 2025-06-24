SVG Tourism Authority Hosts Annual Strategic Planning Week

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) officially launched its Annual Strategic Planning Week today, under the theme “One Vision, One Voice: Elevating the Experience for 2026 and Beyond!” at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Diamond.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from CEO of the SVGTA, Annette Mark, who emphasized the importance of strategic alignment, unified messaging, and enhancing visitor experiences across all sectors. “Planning is the foundation for purposeful action in a dynamic and competitive global tourism landscape,” Mark noted.

Chairperson of the SVG Tourism Board, Bianca Porter, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the critical need for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth and innovation. “We must continue to ask the hard questions and embrace digital transformation, sustainability, and resilience if we are to thrive,” Porter said.

Industry leaders, local and regional stakeholders including representatives from the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the SVG Taxi Association, and the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association gathered to assess past performance, set measurable goals, and foster greater unity within the sector.

Strategic Planning Week runs from June 23 to 27, with sessions focused on capacity building, departmental reviews, and collaborative goal setting in preparation for the 2026 tourism year.