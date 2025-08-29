1,500 new hotel rooms coming soon to SVG

SVG POSITIONED FOR TOURISM GROWTH

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to see major growth in its hospitality sector, with more than 1,500 new hotel rooms expected to be added in the coming years.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Hospitality Technical Mission between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, said this expansion will create over 2,000 jobs in the local hospitality industry.

“The investments being made in our tourism product will translate into real opportunities for Vincentians, over 1,500 hotel rooms and more than 2,000 jobs. That is the kind of growth we are preparing for…,” James said.

The technical mission, which saw Cuban experts providing training in culinary arts, customer service, and hotel management, wrapped up this week at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Diamond.

Minister James says the training will ensure Vincentians are ready to take advantage of the new opportunities in the tourism sector.