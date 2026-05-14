SVG tourism sees explosive growth

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is experiencing an unprecedented surge in its tourism sector, fueled by record-breaking visitor arrivals, strategic global partnerships, and viral digital marketing successes.

During a recent press conference reviewing the first six months of the new tourism leadership, Chief Operating Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority (SVGTA) Shawn Sutherland revealed that the country welcomed over 120,000 stayover arrivals last year, setting a new national record.

This upward trajectory has continued into the new year, with stayover arrivals increasing by 10% each month throughout the first quarter of the year.

Other major entertainment and sporting milestones are contributing to the momentum. The SVG Sailing Week 2026 doubled its previous registration and saw its digital reach skyrocket by 650%, jumping from 1.4 million views last year to 10.5 million views this year.

Additionally, after a 13-year hiatus, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket tournament will be returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The nation is also gaining recognition in niche travel markets. Sutherland noted that David Hoffman, a popular YouTube travel creator, recently dubbed St. Vincent and the Grenadines the “most underrated and diverse food destination in the Caribbean.”