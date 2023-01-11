St Vincent tourism sites & attractions to receive major upgrades

Major Upgrades To SVG Tourism Sites

In 2023, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will further develop or rehabilitate tourism sites and attractions that were deprioritized during the pandemic and in the aftermath of the La Soufrière eruptions. Over $9 million will be spent on Fort Charlotte and Villa.

Boardwalk and Villa Beach Facility, Joseph Chatoyer National Park, Owia Salt Pond, Mt. Wynne Beach, and the critical restoration of the La Soufrière-Bamboo Range hiking trail Over $7 million is allocated to rehabilitate Fort Charlotte itself, with another $1.2 million earmarked to restore the bridge leading to the fort. With an investment of $2.5 million, the dirt road that leads to the Buccament resort will be paved and ready for the grand opening at the end of the year.

The government is participating in two important developments that will expand the tourism and recreational potential of specific beaches along the Leeward Coast. In 2023, the government will invest $1 million in the enhancement of Jackson Bay, Layou.

The enhancement will include a beach clean-up and beautification, establishing bathrooms and vending facilities, installing river crossings and river defenses, and providing picnic tables, benches, and facilities for local fishermen.

The Jackson Bay beautification will be the first project completed under the “Aesthetics Improvement of Layou, Barrouallie, and Calliaqua Towns” project. This project will use the fact that resorts are coming soon to Buccament, Mt. Wynne, and Ratho Mill to improve the look of the towns nearby and make them more appealing to both locals and tourists.

A similar project is the beautification work to be done this year at Buccament Bay. The project involves coastal protection, beach beautification, vending facilities, washrooms, and road improvements. This project, which will be funded by the Sandals Corporation, will add to the value and attractiveness of the beach as both a tourism site and local recreational area.