SVG Tourism Sector to Train 2,000 New Industry Workers Ahead of Major Hotel Openings

St Vincent’s Minister of Tourism Carlos James says approximately 2,000 new tourism industry workers will need to be trained by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority over the next 48 months to meet the workforce requirements of major resort developments currently underway.

This announcement was made at the official opening of the Republic of Cuba Technical Mission Training at the Holiday Inn and Suites today, 5 August 2025.

The upcoming Sandals Beaches Resort, set to open with 360 rooms, the Marriott Resort, which will feature 250 rooms, and other hotel developments expected to come on stream will significantly expand the room stock and elevate St Vincent and the Grenadines’ profile as a leading Caribbean tourism destination.

“These landmark hotel developments represent transformative investments in our tourism product,” stated Minister James. “However, to fully realise their benefits, we must ensure that Vincentians are well-trained, service-ready, and equipped to deliver world-class hospitality. Our target is to prepare at least 2,000 new tourism workers to fill the jobs these resorts will create and to strengthen the overall sector.”

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, in collaboration with local training institutions, will roll out specialised programmes over the next four years in areas such as front office operations, food and beverage service, culinary arts, housekeeping, guest relations and supervisory skills.

These initiatives are aimed at building a skilled workforce to meet both current and future demand.

“This is about more than staffing hotels,” Minister James added. “It’s about investing in our people, creating sustainable livelihoods, and ensuring that St Vincent and the Grenadines continues to deliver a visitor experience that reflects our warmth, professionalism and authentic culture.”

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is expected to engage industry stakeholders and private training providers to design programmes that align with international hospitality standards while remaining rooted in Vincentian character and service culture.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is the official tourism agency responsible for the promotion, development and enhancement of St Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier travel destination. Through marketing campaigns, industry training and stakeholder collaboration, the SVGTA works to grow the sector sustainably and inclusively.