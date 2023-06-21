St Vincent to host series of travel trade roadshows in the UK

St Vincent and Grenadines invites travel agents to four roadshows

The tourist board of St Vincent and The Grenadines (SVG) is inviting travel agents to a series of travel trade roadshows later this month.

They start on June 26 in Bournemouth, followed by Norwich (June 27), Derby (June 28) and Glasgow (June 29).

The roadshows offer an opportunity to learn more about and network with suppliers from the destination, including three of the island chain’s top resorts: Young Island Resort, The Liming and Beachcombers Hotel.

Virgin Atlantic has begun new inter-island flights operating from Barbados to Grenada and St Vincent.

Furthermore, SVG services to Heathrow will increase to three times weekly in the winter season.

The roadshows run from 6pm-9.45pm and feature news from the tourist board plus an interactive travel agent training session.

The evening will finish with dinner and a prize draw.