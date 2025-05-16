Triple homicide in Belmont

St Vincent, on Friday, May 16, recorded a triple homicide (murder) in the community of Belmont.

According to reports, a woman and two men were shot and killed in a community shop a short distance from the Belmont lookout.

The St. Vincent Times has also learnt that two people have been hospitalised at MCMH in Kingstown, the capital.

The southern Caribbean island, plagued by gun violence, has seen five murders this week.

On Wednesday night, 21-year-old Ronaldo Adams of Glen was chopped to death. D’Andre McDonald, 26, of Glen, is currently in police custody for that murder.

Adams’s death follows that of Green Hill businessman Stephen King, who was shot and killed around midday on Tuesday, 13 May, in his home.

The homicide toll for 2025 is now 14.