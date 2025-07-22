Tropical wave to bring 3-4 inches of rain to SVG

Residents Urged to Prepare as Weather System Approaches

Residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) should brace for a significant tropical disturbance that could bring substantial rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the next few days, meteorological officials warned today.

The SVG Met service predicts rainfall accumulations between 75-100mm (3-4 inches) are likely by Wednesday afternoon, raising concerns about potential flash flooding and landslide risks.

Residents in low-lying areas and regions prone to flooding are advised to take immediate precautionary measures.

Key Weather Conditions:

Broad tropical wave system expected to maintain active shower and thunderstorm patterns

Moderate to fresh northeasterly winds (20-35 km/h), potentially shifting to southeasterly

Wind speeds could temporarily increase to 40 km/h during Thursday morning

The Met Office says patches of Saharan dust are currently limiting shower activity and creating slight to moderate haze across the island.