Tropical wave to bring 3-4 inches of rain to SVG

Ernesto Cooke
1 Min Read

Residents Urged to Prepare as Weather System Approaches

Residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) should brace for a significant tropical disturbance that could bring substantial rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the next few days, meteorological officials warned today.

The SVG Met service predicts rainfall accumulations between 75-100mm (3-4 inches) are likely by Wednesday afternoon, raising concerns about potential flash flooding and landslide risks.

Residents in low-lying areas and regions prone to flooding are advised to take immediate precautionary measures.

Key Weather Conditions:

  • Broad tropical wave system expected to maintain active shower and thunderstorm patterns
  • Moderate to fresh northeasterly winds (20-35 km/h), potentially shifting to southeasterly
  • Wind speeds could temporarily increase to 40 km/h during Thursday morning

The Met Office says patches of Saharan dust are currently limiting shower activity and creating slight to moderate haze across the island.

ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
