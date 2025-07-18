VONZUU can confirm that this morning, a portion of the building that it recently purchased and that is currently under construction sustained a partial collapse.

Emergency services responded swiftly. Two individuals sustained injuries and have been transported to the hospital for medical care.

Our first concern is the well-being of the injured and all personnel on site. At this time, information is still being gathered, and we will work closely with the relevant parties to determine the cause of the incident.

We will provide further updates as soon as more details become available. We thank the public for their concern and patience during this time.