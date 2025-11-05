Two men charged with brutal attack on female police

Duo Charged with Wounding and Damage to Property

On November 3, 2025, police arrested and charged Ozarry Joseph, 25, Mechanic of La Croix and Brani Alexander, 25, Mechanic of Evesham, with the offences of Wounding and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 28-year-old Police Officer of Calliaqua by boxing her about her body, choking and pushing her to the ground.

They were further charged with damaging one (1) black Samsung Galaxy S21 plus cellular phone valued at $1,200.00 ECC, by smashing same on the ground- the property of same.

The offences were committed at Evesham on November 1, 2025. Joseph and Alexander appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on Tuesday November 4, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The conditions of their station bail continues and the matters were adjourned and transferred to the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court for November 7, 2025.