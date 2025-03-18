SVG Farmers Embrace Mechanization for Sustainable Growth

The UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project is strengthening agricultural capacity through its Crop Production Component by training farmers in Region 2 on small machinery use and maintenance.

At the Dumbarton Agricultural Station, twenty-five (25) beneficiaries participated in a session that was led by Mr. Keith Straugh, District 6 North Crop Extension Officer and Mr. Vito Connell of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority. Topics covered were Types of Small Machinery, Pre-Operation Checklist, Basic Operation Principles, Safety Guidelines, Maintenance and Care and Post-Operation Procedures.

To reinforce learning after the indoor theoretical session, participants were given the opportunity to engage in hands-on training with hand-held tillers. The key focus was practicing tilling depth adjustments for optimal soil preparation.

Marcus Richards, Senior Agricultural Officer and Head of the Extension and Advisory Services emphasized the importance of practical experience, sustainable farming practices, and mechanization in improving efficiency, reducing labor, and increasing productivity. Marcus Richards also shared that the integration of best agronomic practices and environmentally sustainable strategies is crucial for mitigating the effects of land degradation caused by climate change.