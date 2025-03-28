SVG’s Unstoppable Force: ULP Marks 24 Years in Power

LET’S CELEBRATE ON SUNDAY MARCH 30TH

On the evening of Sunday March 30th at Rabacca, the Unity Labour Party (ULP) celebrates and commemorates its 24th anniversary in government. The ULP was first elected on March 28, 2001; it was re-elected in December 2005, December 2010, December 2015, and November 2020. Within the next 12 or so months, the people of SVG will go to the polls again; it is widely expected that, deservedly, the ULP will win a sixth consecutive five-year term. The ULP has the high-quality leadership, high team, organisation, vision, philosophy, policies, and programmes to lift SVG higher than ever. By contrast the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) is lacking all of these essential qualities for governance in the people’s interest. The NDP is a pick-up side with weak leadership, a team of grumpy old men and underwhelming neophytes, no coherence, no organisation fit-for-purpose, no people-centred vision, a backward philosophical outlook, no credible policies or programmes for these extraordinarily challenging times, and most of all, no genuine love for the people of SVG.

LABOUR IS WORKING

Labour has been, and is, working exceedingly well for the people of SVG. The ULP has transformed for the better, by far, our people’s lives, living, and production. Today, the socio-economic and political condition of SVG is far more advanced and significantly better than in March 2001: Huge wealth-and-job creation; massive reduction of indigence and poverty; extraordinary advances and progress in Education; Health and Wellness; Housing; Disaster Preparedness and Management; Sports and Culture; Physical Infrastructure (Airports, Seaports, Sea and River Defences, Roads and Bridges); the delivery of water, sanitation, electricity, and telecommunications services; Social Protection; Public Administration and Good Governance, including Citizen Security; Regional Integration; Foreign Policy; and, overall, the further ennoblement and advancement of our Caribbean civilisation and its magnificent Vincentian component.

POLITICAL STABILITY

Further, the ULP has delivered enduring political stability which enhances socio-economic progress and our people’s well-being. It is note-worthy that the Prime Minister has never fired one single Cabinet member in 24 years; neither has any Cabinet member ever resigned his or her office. This is unprecedented in SVG, the Caribbean, and the world for such a prolonged period of almost a quarter century.

To be sure, the ULP has refreshed its candidates for general elections in every election cycle, and its members of Parliament and Cabinet. That refreshing has taken place without rancour. All persons who have given way for others have remained faithful to the ULP, its vision, philosophy, policies, and programmes; only one former ULP candidate bolted and we all know HIS bogus reasons. For the upcoming general elections, the ULP will field new candidates in at least six (6) constituencies: North Windward, South Windward, Central Kingstown, West Kingstown, South Leeward, and the Southern Grenadines. This is an amazing infusion of fresh talent of the highest quality.

SOME MAJOR ICONIC HIGHLIGHTS

The construction of the historic and transformative Argyle International Airport, considered hitherto an impossible dream. The construction of the Canouan Jet Airport. The construction of the historic, and life-changing, Rabacca Bridge, and far more other bridges than any government in our country’s history. The construction of the impressive Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at the Georgetown Smart Hospital and the Smart Clinic. The Education Revolution. The Housing Revolution. The Health and Wellness Revolution. The complete transformation of the Arnos Vale Sporting Facility. The construction of the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium at Diamond. The construction of the Modern Port at Kingstown, due for completion in 2025. The massive upgrade of Water, Sanitation, and Electricity to all The revolution in Information Technology and its delivery in SVG. Reducing indigence (“dirt poor” poverty) from 26 percent of population to under 5 percent; general poverty by more than one-half, from 37 percent to some 15 percent of the population. Rolling out of a wide range of quality social protection programmes for the poor and vulnerable. Reducing taxation significantly (personal and corporate income tax down from 40 percent to 28 percent at top rate; and raising the threshold below which no personal income tax is paid from $12,000 annually to $25,000.) Strengthening appreciably, and growing, the National Insurance Services. Creating viable state-owned corporations and reforming others (National Properties, the National Lotteries Authority, BRAGSA, National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority, Commerce and Intellectual Property Office, etc.) Saving the BOSVG and making it the largest and most successful commercial bank in SVG. Ensuring the maintenance of macro-economic fundamentals (stable currency, low-moderate inflation, banking and financial stability. Growing the economy from under $800 million (nominal GDP at market prices) in 2001 to over EC $3.1 billion in 2024. Reducing employment from 21 percent of population in 2001 to just over 10 percent in 2024. Reclassification of the public service to the huge benefit of government employees. Setting up NEMO and managing repeated natural disasters successfully. Delivering justice far better; better facilities, better staffing of Law Courts, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, etc. Deepening markedly regional integration. Taking the lead regionally on reparations for native genocide and the enslavement of African bodies. Strengthening and ennobling further in numerous ways our Caribbean civilisation, and its Vincentian component: Cultural advances. Rolling out an efficacious foreign policy with highlights such as non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, leadership of CELAC and ECOSOC, and spearheading the Argyle Declaration on Guyana/Venezuela dispute. Strengthening democracy, individual rights and freedoms, good governance including citizen security and political hygiene (official corruption a thing of the past.) Facilitating huge domestic and foreign direct investment in hotels, tourism services, fisheries, manufacturing, agriculture, telecoms, electricity, water and so forth. Transforming the colonial/amended colonial economy into a modern competitive, many sided post-colonial economy.

AND THE LIST GOES ON! YOU CAN ADD TO THIS LIST!

RABACCA ON MARCH 30TH

The celebratory rally at Rabacca on Sunday evening (30th March, 2025) will include speeches and entertainment. The feature speech will be delivered by the legendary and iconic, Comrade Ralph. Oher speeches will be made by Comrades Montgomery Daniel, Saboto Caesar, Orando Brewster, and Grace Walters. The headline entertainer will be the hugely-talented and well-known Sanchez from Jamaica, supported by leading Vincentian performers and a soca artiste from Trinidad/Grenada.

Transport is being organised free of cost for the event. Labour is working. Let’s prepare for a 6th term in office.

FINAL NOTE: Today Friday March 28th is the Day of Battle Red. Wear Red Today!