Gonsalves’ final rally plea: ‘Lift me up-come back home’

Gonsalves Urges Voters to ‘Lift Him Up,’ Set Aside Grievances, Return Home to Labour

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves used the Unity Labour Party’s final rally before Thursday’s general election to deliver a deeply personal appeal, asking Vincentians to stand with him once more and to rise above individual complaints or divisions.

Speaking before thousands at Richmond Hill, Gonsalves told supporters that the journey of progress and stability must continue, and that their role was to “lift him up and keep him there” as leader. He cautioned against allowing personal vanities or grumbling to distract from the larger mission of national development.

“We cannot make progress if you are obsessed with your personal vanities,” Gonsalves said, urging those who feel overlooked or dissatisfied to pause and reflect on how collective effort has solved problems in the past. He reminded the crowd that setbacks had always been turned into advances when Vincentians worked together.

The Prime Minister also extended an olive branch to those who may have drifted away from the Labour family, calling on them to “come back home.” He framed the election as a moment of unity, stressing that every vote could make the difference between victory and defeat.

“Imagine waking up Friday morning to find Labour has lost by five or seven votes in a constituency,” he warned. “Do not stay home, do not grumble, do not let vanity get the better of you. Come back home to the Labour family.”

Gonsalves tied his appeal to the broader theme of political stability, noting that for 25 years under Labour, no minister had resigned, and no cabinet member had been dismissed. He argued that this stability had been the foundation for economic growth, poverty reduction, and improved living standards.

As the campaign enters its final hours, the Prime Minister’s message was clear: unity, loyalty, and collective resilience must outweigh personal grievances. His call to “lift him up and keep him there” underscored both his reliance on voter support and his promise to continue leading St. Vincent and the Grenadines toward what he described as “first world status.”