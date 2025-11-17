The ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) presented its comprehensive election manifesto for the 2025 national election on Sunday night, outlining a bold vision to transform Saint Vincent and the Grenadines into a modern, inclusive, and resilient First World nation by 2040.

During the launch event in Colonarie, party leaders detailed 20 transformative pledges designed to drive significant national development across multiple sectors.

Key highlights of the manifesto include strategic investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and technological innovation. The 20 transformative pledges are expected to provide a detailed blueprint for achieving the party’s ambitious national development goals.

Complete the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital and six modern clinics to improve healthcare

Build modern schools at Brighton and Sandy Bay

Construct affordable townhouses for young professionals, and hurricane- resilient home

Cut taxes again to 23% and raise the tax-free threshold to $30,000

Create 6,000 new jobs and reduce unemployment below 5%

Open the Youth GATES: Youth Guarantee of Apprenticeship, Training, Employment or Scholarships

Deliver full Digital Transformation— online services, national ID, digital jobs

Invest in renewable energy, sea defences, and the Blue Economy

Strengthen community policing, and disaster readiness for greater safety and resilience

Boost culture, sport, and the creative sector as drivers of opportunity

Complete the Sir Vincent Beache Athletic Stadium

Build an athletic track at Buccament and add lighting to 25 sports facilities nationwide

Develop a National Centre for Performing Arts and Complete three Cultural and Artistic Hubs

Attract $2 billion in investment in the tourism sector, creating 2,500 jobs

Designate Balliceauxasa National Park and Site of Remembrance

Re-acquire 600-plus acres of land in Canouan from ineffective developers

Expand the Road Revolution with an addition $150 million in road infrastructure

Improve our social safety net and increase public assistance payments

Defend our sovereignty — citizenship and dignity are not for sale

Develop Saint Vincent and the Grenadines into a First World nation

Party leader Ralph Gonsalves says “We began this journey together with a revolutionary promise: to put people first, and to build a modern, competitive, post-colonial society — rooted locally, connected regionally, and engaged globally”.

“We’ve made undeniable progress. We’ve laid strong foundations. And now, we’re building even brighter futures for all Vincentians. We are on a further quest to build a “first world nation” in our Caribbean: More inclusive; more equal; more modern with high quality science and technology; enhanced and shared prosperity; in peace and safety; with very high human development; with our uplifting, tried and tested values intact; with our treasured freedoms and democracy strengthened; and our country an exemplar for others.And only the ULP can complete this journey: the party of proven leadership, real results, and deep love for our people”.

