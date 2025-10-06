How partisan politics sabotages a police officer’s advancement

Yet Another Clear Case of Political Victimization by the ULP Administration

Let me share a real and personal example of how deep the rot of political victimization runs under this wicked ULP administration.

My older brother, Desrick Quashie, has served this country with distinction as a police officer for 19 years. He is highly qualified, holding a Master’s Degree in Security and Intelligence, which he paid for himself. He has also represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines with pride and distinction, serving for two years with Caricom – IMPACS in Trinidad and Tobago.

Over the years, Desrick has received commendations from countless local and foreign high-level dignitaries whom he has provided close protection services to. His professionalism and dedication are unquestionable.

Yet, despite all of this; despite his impeccable service record, year after year he continues to be blatantly passed over for promotion. Since returning from his studies in the UK more than seven years ago, he has remained stuck at the rank of Corporal. Nothing since.

Here’s the bitter truth: the political leadership of the ULP has openly said he will never be promoted because of my political stance. Yes, you read that correctly. Because of my (his brother’s) politics.

Tell me, why must my brother, a hardworking, disciplined, and patriotic officer should be victimized for what I believe? Why should his career be held hostage by political spite?

Ask any senior police officer who holds the rank of Inspector and above in the RSVPF about Desrick Quashie. They will tell you he is more than deserving of promotion. And if you ask them why he hasn’t been promoted, they will tell you the same thing: because of partisan politics.

But shame on the current and former Commissioners of Police, who have the legal authority to make appointments up to the rank of Sergeant, yet have refused to act out of fear of the political directorate. That is cowardice, plain and simple.

The promotion process in the Police Force is deeply flawed, unfair, and politically tainted.

This kind of victimization has no place in a democracy.

It must end.