Gonsalves vows ULP will finally win Southern Grenadines

Ralph Gonsalves leader of the ULP told supporters on Wednesday night that the Southern Grenadines will be among seats that will be won by his party on November 27th.

In a passionate address to party supporters in Mayreau, Gonsalves expressed confidence in the ULP’s impending victory in the Southern Grenadines, a seat the party has not won in 25 years.

Gonsalves provided detailed electoral projections, claiming that out of approximately 180 potential voters in Mayreau, his party expects to secure close to 150 votes.

“We are seeing a significant shift,” Gonsalves declared, emphasizing that the electoral momentum is not limited to Mayreau but extends to Union Island, Clifton, Ashton, and Canouan.

He boldly predicted that the National Democratic Party (NDP) would lose the Southern Grenadines seat for the first time.

Criticizing the current area representative Terrance Ollivierre, Gonsalves challenged his track record, asking rhetorically about Ollivierre’s parliamentary contributions over the past 25 years.

“What has Terrance Ollivierre done to represent you in Parliament for the last May 25th years. Let me tell you this. Never mind what you hear they talking, them N.D.P. Labour can’t lose this election”.