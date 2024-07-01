SVG Police Investigate Death of Unidentified Male at Gibson Corner

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of an unidentified male, referred to as John Doe, along the Gibson Corner main road. The body was found around 6:00 AM on October 2, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased sustained a single gunshot wound to the back, with no other visible injuries. A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

Since the discovery, the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) has processed the scene and gathered valuable evidence that will aid in the ongoing investigation. The public will be updated with relevant information as it becomes available.

The RSVGPF is determined to ensure a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice. We urge anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to come forward and help us in maintaining the safety of our community.