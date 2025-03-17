Fisheries Workers Ordered to Vacate Mold-Infested Office

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union has instructed the workers at Fisheries Services within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour not to occupy the building in which they work.

This decision was taken after the Union met with the workers to address health related issues purportedly caused by mold infestation in the building in which they occupy.

The workers informed the union that several persons have already fallen ill as a result of the infestation.

The SVGPSU hope to meet with the Permanent Secretary of the respective ministry to address this grave situation.