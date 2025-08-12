First photo of Chatoyer’s final moments unveiled

History was made this Emancipation Month as Vincentians witnessed the first public unveiling of a historically accurate depiction of the final moments of National Hero Joseph Chatoyer.

The 9×5 ft museum-scale painting, The Last Battle, is the work of internationally acclaimed Vincentian artist Sir Calvert Jones, created in collaboration with academic research and analysis from historian Dr Désha Osborne.

This unprecedented artwork was unveiled on Monday, 11 August 2025, during “Our Vincentian History,” an Emancipation Month event hosted by the Ministry of Tourism.