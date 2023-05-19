St Vincent urges UN members to prioritize financing gaps, support SIDS

PRIORITISE ADDRESSING FINANCING GAPS, MECHANISMS TO SUPPORT SIDS – MINISTER JAMES

As Small Island Developing States (SIDS) continue to grapple with the adverse effects of climate change and associated risk, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has urged United Nations Member States to prioritize addressing financing gaps and mechanisms to provide support and resources for early preparedness.

Honourable Carlos James, the country’s Minister of Sustainable Development, made the call during the High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The High-Level Meeting gathered leaders from all sectors together to discuss disaster risk reduction and its role in expediting the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and other key international frameworks.

Minister James asked leaders in his presentation to the United Nations General Assembly to focus on expediting disaster risk finance since it is intimately related to the broader framework of reforms needed in international development financing.

Recognizing the critical nature of disaster risk reduction, St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to commit significant resources across the spectrum, from disaster preparedness to recovery, strengthening its disaster risk reduction management programs while exponentially increasing investments in all aspects of resilience, according to Minister James.

“My country remains committed to pursuing partnerships at all levels to address these challenges…to effectively reduce risk and build resilience, we must ensure a better alignment of these frameworks with climate change adaptation,” Minister James stated.

The Sendai Framework focuses on implementing policies that address the three elements of disaster risk (hazard exposure, vulnerability and capacity, and hazard characteristics) in order to prevent the emergence of new risks, reduce current risks, and build resilience.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has prioritized resilience since the adoption of the Sendai Framework, making it a significant component of its policy agenda as it recovers from repeated natural disasters and the explosive eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

The High-Level Meeting provided a forum for Member States, United Nations system partners, and other stakeholders to reflect on the Midterm Review’s findings and recommendations, examine context shifts and emerging issues since 2015, and identify course corrections and new initiatives to more effectively address the systemic nature of risk and achieve the outcomes and goals of the Sendai Framework, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the Paris Agreement.

Source : API