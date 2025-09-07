SVG secures U.S. seafood export approval until 2029

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has successfully navigated complex marine conservation requirements, earning a landmark approval from the United States that will safeguard its critical seafood export industry through 2029.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has granted St. Vincent and the Grenadines full comparability certification under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) import provisions.

This achievement ensures the nation can continue exporting fish and fish products to the United States without interruption.

Established in 2017, the MMPA import provisions mandated that seafood-exporting nations demonstrate fishery practices that effectively protect marine mammals like whales and dolphins.

Countries were given a five-year window to develop regulatory programs meeting U.S. conservation standards, with a critical deadline of January 1, 2026.

The certification is economically crucial for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Seafood exports have historically reached values up to 21.8 million Eastern Caribbean dollars, representing a lifeline for numerous fishing communities and families.

“This approval demonstrates our commitment to balancing marine conservation with sustainable economic development,” said Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar. “We’re not just protecting trade routes, but preserving marine ecosystems for future generations.”

The achievement reflects a collaborative effort involving: