St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) records first murder for 2023

Similar to 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) ushered in 2023 with a murder.

The St. Vincent Times received word on Sunday, January 1, 2023, that farmer Selwyn Foye from Carriere had been shot and killed.

The information indicates that Foye was shot after 2 a.m.

Foye, 46, is believed to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

In a separate incident, a young man, Sage John, was shot and killed in the Edinboro neighborhood shortly after 12 a.m.

Police are believed to have shot and killed the Edinboro/Ottley Hall resident, according to information acquired by the St Vincent Times.

According to reports, John, in his 20s, allegedly shot at lawmen who returned fire.