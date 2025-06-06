UWI global campus unveils state-of-the-art facilities in SVG

The UWI Global Campus Celebrates Historic Opening of Expanded Facilities in SVG

On May 23, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Global Campus marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its newly expanded and renovated facilities at the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines site located in Kingstown.

The expansion project features a new, modern building spanning approximately 21,568 sq. ft. It includes offices, conference rooms, classrooms, a video conference room, computer labs, a library, a lecture hall, a cafeteria, and a student lounge. The project also incorporates leasable space and restores an aqueduct to honour the site’s historical significance, creating a functional and inspiring learning environment.

“This is a highly significant moment in our history,” stated Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Ralph Everard Gonsalves during his keynote address. He reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to ensuring educational access for all, especially for disadvantaged and working-class populations. Additionally, he praised The UWI’s role in promoting the nation’s growth and development.

Reflecting on his personal journey and the broader historical context, Dr. Gonsalves spoke about the transformative power of education. He shared his long-standing connection with The UWI as an alumnus and a staff member, encouraging young people to recognise the opportunities available and pursue their education to unlock their potential. He stated, “Education is the key to unlocking the hidden genius within the Vincentian people.” He emphasised the importance of nurturing both visible talents and hidden abilities through access to education and training.

In his remarks, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, discussed the crucial transition from vision to action in institutional development. He underscored the importance of implementing ideas that have the potential to transform lives. He referred to a previous initiative aimed at dismantling The UWI Open Campus due to financial concerns, noting that a decade ago, there was considerable pressure in the region to defund it. However, strategic discussions with Prime Minister Gonsalves led to a collaborative effort to enhance rather than reduce educational offerings. “Rather than retreat, we converted the Open Campus into the Global Campus—creating more access, not less,” he affirmed.

Vice-Chancellor Beckles expressed confidence in The UWI’s bold vision for the future. He praised the investment made by the Government of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines as a vital part of this transformation. He described the newly renovated building as “a beautiful facility” and remarked, “We are just getting started. I am not surprised that this is considered the crown jewel of the Global Campus sites.”

Dr. Francis O. Severin, Principal of The UWI Global Campus, shared his gratitude and pride in reaching this major milestone. He extended heartfelt thanks to all stakeholders who contributed to the project, particularly acknowledging Prime Minister Gonsalves and the Government of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines for their unwavering support of The UWI. “From its inception, the Campus and its predecessors received full support from Prime Minister Gonsalves and his Government, and this support has never waned,” he said.

Dr. Cheryl Sloley, Director of the Global Campus Sites Division, also expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Gonsalves and the Government. She asserted that the new Global Campus Site would serve as a lasting legacy for the country and contribute to its financial sustainability. She noted a remarkable 92% increase in graduation rates from 2020 to 2024, reflecting the aspirations of the Vincentian people and the Government’s support, including the provision of additional scholarships for citizens pursuing higher education. “We salute the Prime Minister’s vision that every Vincentian family should have at least one graduate. Now is the time to invest in our human capital and nurture hope among our people,” she added.

Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett, Head of The UWI Global Campus in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, praised the partnership between the university and the government for creating an environment that fosters academic success, and Ms. Patricia Baptiste, a librarian with over 40 years at the campus, celebrated the institution’s achievements and its contributions to the community.