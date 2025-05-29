SVG LEADING IN ENROLLMENT AT UWI’S GLOBAL CAMPUS.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has 880 students enrolled at the University of West Indies (UWI) Global Campus, the largest number for any single site in the entire university system.

“That hasn’t happened by accident, that has happened by design,” Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves told Radio 705’s Morning Cup program on Wednesday May 28.

He said that St. Lucia’s population is 80,000 people more than SVG’s population, but they have 530 students enrolled.

“They use to be ahead many years go but we have leap frogged them,” the PM said while noting that Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is the only country in the region competing with us when it comes to students being enrolled.

The Prime Minister said government has a commitment to responsible governance and sustainable national development, and engages in principled leadership over short-term financial gain.

Dr. Gonsalves added that government is guarantor for a loan of EC$16 million from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an effort to support the university system.

The PM said that the government’s push towards education is more important than commodifying essential services, as suggested by some, and engaging in Citizenship by Investment (CBI).

The Prime Minister remains adamant that this country will not fund it’s development by selling passports or privatizing utilities like water, electricity, or healthcare, referring specifically to the modern hospital under construction at Amos Vale.