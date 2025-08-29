Record-breaking 2,500+ tuition scholarships awarded in SVG

RECORD NUMBER OF TUITION SCHOLARSHIPS ISSUED

Thousands of Vincentians lined up at the UWI Global Campus over the past three days to collect their letters for Tuition scholarships for 2025.

Government approved over 2, 500 applications, an unprecedented number. Successful applicants have until today Friday August 29, to collect their letters.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, noted that in 2024, there were just over 2 thousand Tuition scholarships approved and added that Government increased its allocation for Post-secondary and University education from 45 million in 2024 to 60 million in 2025.

In terms of Higher Education, over 2,500 students are enrolled at the four (4) divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College and St. Vincent and the Grenadines has over 800 students enrolled at the University of the West Indies (UWI)’s Global Campus and a significant number at the other campuses of the UWI.

Apart from National Scholarships, Tuition scholarships, Bursaries, National Awards, scholarships from ally countries are available as well as those from Universities like Munroe.

He added that this year, in addition to the 48 students in Cuba, 41 of whom are studying Medicine, another 10 (ten) will join them this year 2025, to pursue studies in Medicine.