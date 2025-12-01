The highly anticipated VAT-free shopping day promised by the New Democratic Party (NDP) will not take place today as originally planned, Prime Minister Godwin Friday confirmed on Monday morning.

During a press conference at the Administrative Complex, Friday acknowledged the delay, citing the ongoing government transition as the primary reason.

“Obviously, the circumstances do not permit that. We don’t even have a government in place yet until tomorrow, when all the ministers are sworn in,” he explained.

The VAT-free shopping days were one of the NDP’s most prominent campaign promises, designed to provide financial relief to Vincentian families during critical periods.

The original plan included two specific shopping days: one in early August to help parents prepare for the school year, and another in December during the crucial Christmas shopping season.

Prime Minister Friday reassured the public of the government’s commitment to fulfilling this promise. “My commitment is that there will be an honouring of that commitment later this month. We will have a VAT-free day, and I will make that clear later today,” he stated, leaving the exact date to be determined.