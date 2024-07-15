Police Update: Vendor, Student Killed in Pole Yard Shooting

RSVGPF Investigates Deaths in Pole Yard

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on July 13, 2024, at Pole Yard, Arnos vale. The deceased are Jomarl John, a 30-year-old Vendor and a 17-year-old Student, both residents of Pole Yard, Arnos Vale.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that on July 13, 2024, Jomarl John and a 63-year-old retiree were at a business place in Pole Yard when an unknown mask gunman entered and opened fire. Both John and the retiree were shot and John was pronounced dead at the scene.

The retiree was taken to the Kingstown Hospital, where he was treated and discharged. The 17-year-old student was shot at a location a short distance from the business place and was also pronounced dead at scene.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the actual cause of death of the deceased.

The RSVGPF is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the truth and bring clarity to this investigation. We assure the public that we are diligently working to resolve this matter and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

We also appeal to anyone with information that could assist in solving this case to come forward. Please contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, or any police station.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and to all those affected by this tragic incident.