Vincy Jewels hours away from retaining ECCB netball title

Vincy Jewels hours away from securing Gloria Ballantyne Trophy for second straight year

Today Sunday is a day that the Vincy Jewels are looking forward to, as they are mere hours away from securing the Gloria Ballantyne Championship Trophy for a second straight year, in the ECCB International Netball Series, currently being contested in Grenada.

To date the Jewels have beaten all comers in both the OECS and International category, including hosts Grenada, the much improved Cayman Islands, and the Bajan Gems.

To date the statistics up to match day nine ending Saturday August 30, 2025, the Vincy Jewels have played eight matches and tops the table 16 points, Saint Lucia is second on 10 points from six matches played, with hosts Grenada third also on 10 points but from eight matches played.

Meanwhile the Vincy Jewels maintained their winning streak with victories over Anguilla in the morning 74 – 19, and Antigua and Barbuda in the evening 47 – 41, on Saturday August 30, 2025.

First with 35 goals from 36 attempts from the hands of goal-shooter Maryann Frederick, 22 from 27 attempts from Shanique Deshong, 10 from 12 from Kristiana Christopher, 5 from 7 attempts from Shellisa Davies, and Annicia Dallaway 2 from 6, the Vincy Jewels amassed a total of 74 goals.

For Anguilla, Adanna Samuel-Richardson scored 10 from 15 attempts, Lakisha Hughes 6 from 9, and Jade Laurent 3 from 8, to total 19 goals.

In their afternoon encounter against Antigua and Barbuda also on Saturday August 30, 2025, the Vincy Jewels won 47 – 41. Maryann Frederick led the way for the Vincy Jewels netting 23 from 24 attempts, with support coming from Shanique Deshong 11 from 16 attempts, Kristiana Christopher 9 from 10, and Shellisa Davis 4 from 7.

Rayana Regis led the Antiguans effort with 21 goals from 26 attempts, Erverdine Parker-Barnarde with 20 from 33 attempts; as the Vincy Jewels remained unbeaten.

Meanwhile in a twist of fate in the race for the Gloria Ballantyne Championship Trophy, Saint Lucia handed Grenada a 50 – 48 defeat, denting the hosts aspirations of taking the much coveted symbol of netball supremacy in the sub-region, and to have bragging rights over their closest rivals, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Grenada is now faced with the daunting task of beating St. Vincent and the Grenadines by a margin of 107 goals if they are to lift the Gloria Ballantyne Championship Trophy, when the two teams meet this afternoon Sunday August 31, 2025 in the final round of matches in the Fifth ECCB International Netball Series at the Tanteen hard courts.