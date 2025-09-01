Vincy Jewels sweeps ECCB netball series to retain title

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is 2025 ECCB Netball Champions despite losing final game

On Sunday August 31, 2025, at the Tanteen hard courts in Grenada, Grenada won a nail biter against champions St. Vincent and the Grenadines 64 – 63, in the fifth ECCB International Netball Series, to break the champions winning streak dating back to 2024. However despite the loss, St. Vincent and the Grenadines was crowned the 2025 ECCB International Netball Series by a better goal average.

Grenada led in all quarters 16 – 9, 33 – 28, 52 – 43, and 64 – 63 to win by a single goal, bringing back memories of 2023 in Antigua when St. Vincent and the Grenadines lost the title to Grenada by one goal – 34 – 33.

Leading the Grenadian charge was Lottysha Cato who scored 56 goals from 61 attempts, and Celina Brown with 8 goals from 10 attempts.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines, goal-shooter Maryann Frederick netted 56 goals from 59 attempts, and Shellisa Davis 7 goals from 8 attempts.

In the final championship table, Saint Lucia placed third with 12 points, and a goal difference of 73, Grenada second also with 12 points and a goal difference of 167, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines champions with 16 points and a goal difference of 272.

Maryann Frederick was judged the Most Accurate Shooter, with shooting accuracy of 92.06 percent, netting a total of 429 goals from 466 attempts, having played 9 matches.

Lottysha Cato of Grenada had a shooting accuracy of 85.05 percent, scoring 330 goals from 388 attempts, and played 8 matches.

Maryann Frederick was also judged to be the Most Valuable Player for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, while the Best Shooting Team and Best Defending Team Awards respectively, went to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.