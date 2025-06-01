VINLEC ADRESSES RECURRING SERVICE INTERRUPTIONS IN AFFECTED COMMUNITIES

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is currently engaged in remedial work to address a recurring fault affecting electricity supply to customers in several areas serviced by one of our distribution feeders.

These areas include McKies Hill (including Spectacle Shoppe), Paul Over, Trigger Ridge and Upper Richmond Hill, Dorsetshire Hill and Queen’s Drive. Over the past month, customers in these communities have experienced multiple power outages, with three occurring between the evening of 31st May, and today, 1st June.

Preliminary investigations indicated that high winds may have caused electrical lines to clash, resulting in faults along the feeder. To address this, VINLEC teams installed fault indicators to assist in identifying the precise location of the issue. This allowed teams to narrow down the problem area and carry out necessary corrective work this afternoon. All areas have since been restored.

VINLEC understands the inconvenience these disruptions caused and sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the loss of power. We remain committed to ensuring a safe and consistent electricity service. Customers experiencing further issues or observe faults in their area are encouraged to contact VINLEC Emergency at 1(784) 456-1540.