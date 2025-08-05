The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) will hold an official launch of the VINLEC Smart Meter Project.

Vinlec says this project marks a transformative step forward in the modernization of electricity service across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The company says through the introduction of smart meters with AMR/AMI technology, this project will facilitate faster data collection, more consistent billing periods and lays the foundation for future innovation.

The official launch will take place at Methodist Church Hall, Kingstown on Thursday 7th August.