    Thursday, November 27
    St Vincent votes in pivotal General Elections today

    St Vincent election 2020

    Vincentians will head to the polls Today, November 27, in a Pivotal General Election.

    Polling stations will open at 7 am and close at 5 pm. The final voters list shows 101,744 registered electors – an increase of 3,625 compared to the 2020 election cycle.

    The 2025 election presents a compelling narrative of political continuity versus change.

    The incumbent Unity Labour Party (ULP), led by five-term Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, seeks an unprecedented sixth consecutive term.

    In contrast, the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), under Dr. Godwin Friday’s leadership, aims to end a 25-year political drought and capture the corridors of power.

    In the 2020 election, the ULP secured 9 seats while the opposition gained 6 seats, highlighting the competitive nature of St. Vincent’s political landscape.

    Election officials have emphasized the importance of peaceful, transparent voting. The expanded voter roll suggests potential for increased civic participation, reflecting the democratic spirit of Vincentian society.

    Key Electoral Insights:

    Total Registered Voters: 101,744 (3,625 increase from 2020)

    2020 Election Voter Turnout: 66.95% (65,687 ballots cast)

    Candidates: ULP and NDP fielding 15 candidates each

    Two independent female candidates also contesting

    The election’s outcome could significantly impact:

    Economic policy direction

    International diplomatic relations

    Social welfare programs

    Infrastructure development strategies

