SVG weighs US repercussions against sovereignty demands

The St Vincent government has expressed its profound disappointment over the lack of official information provided by the United States government following a drone strike off Bequia.

The U.S. military drone strike occurred in SVG’s economic zone and left two people dead. The government also announced on Thursday that police have seized $500M worth of cocaine that washed ashore.

Minister of National Security St Clair Leacock says this information vacuum has created a breakdown in regional intelligence; even the Regional Security System (RSS) remains “in the dark” without U.S. reports.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister of St. Lucia has personally sought information that SVG is currently unable to provide. “To address this, we are employing a multi-tiered diplomatic strategy,” Leacock said.

“We continue to await an official report from the U.S. government regarding the specific parameters and outcomes of the strike in our economic zone and coordinating with the RSS and maintaining communication with St. Lucia to address our shared exposure.”

Leacock said the Prime Minister intends to bring this matter before the upcoming CARICOM meeting to facilitate collective deliberation among regional heads of state.

“Our focus remains on transitioning from high-level diplomacy to the immediate, practical priority of protecting our local citizens and their livelihoods.”

Leacock said SVG is in “no position to flex any kind of muscle” against the U.S.

The government’s cautious response is heavily influenced by the potential for the U.S. to “make life difficult” through various restrictions. These include restricting corresponding banking relationships and issuing travel advisories or imposing visa restrictions, which would impact citizens’ freedom to travel and the flow of remittances.

The Deputy PM says the government views its sovereignty as being “buttressed and ensured” through international commitments rather than military might. They rely on membership in bodies like the United Nations, Interpol, the World Bank, and the IMF to provide a framework for the rule of law and to guide their conduct in this situation.

The government notes a tension between citizens who want an “aggressive response” to demonstrate sovereignty and the reality that those same citizens depend on stable relations with the U.S. for their livelihoods and travel.

Leacock said the government is particularly mindful of fisher folk and mariners who utilize the sea as a “highway” for their livelihoods.

“From the south of St. Vincent and Union Island to the mainland, the safety of those who traverse our waters is a matter of paramount public safety. Our law and order forces have stepped up their game significantly over the past week, ensuring that peace and harmony are maintained and that our coastal communities remain secure from the volatility of the illicit drug trade”.

Leacock said every decision made by this administration regarding this incident is “broad and deep,” designed to protect the long-term interests of all Vincentians.

“Whether at home or in the diaspora, the preservation of our society and the rule of law remains the North Star of our national security policy.”