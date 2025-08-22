Wear Your Heritage with Pride Every Friday

VINCENTIANS ENCOURAGED TO “WEAR YO HERITAGE” EVERY FRIDAY UP TO SEPTEMBER 5

The Ministry of Tourism is calling on Vincentians across the nation to proudly “Wear Yo Heritage” every Friday leading up to Friday, September 5th, 2025, as part of the continuing Emancipation Month activities.

This national initiative aims to celebrate cultural pride, strengthen identity, and promote unity through traditional and contemporary expressions of Vincentian heritage. Citizens, public servants, and private sector workers alike are encouraged to showcase national dress, African wear, or other culturally-inspired clothing that reflects the richness and diversity of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry noted that the weekly activity is not only a visual celebration of heritage but also an opportunity to ignite conversations about culture, history, and identity, fostering intergenerational appreciation for Vincentian traditions.

Permanent Secretary (Ag.), Dr. Tamira Browne, underscored the Ministry’s commitment to making cultural pride a lived experience:

“Wearing heritage is more than clothing, it is a statement of who we are as a people. This initiative is about ensuring that every Vincentian feels a sense of belonging and pride in their roots, while contributing to a vibrant display of our collective identity.”

The “Wear Yo Heritage” campaign commenced on Friday, 1st August 2025 and will continue on Friday, 22nd August 2025, Friday, 29th August 2025, and on Friday, 5th September 2025. Africa-CARICOM Day is celebrated on September 7th annually, and the event will climax on Friday, 5th September, to close the Emancipation Month of activities and national Africa-CARICOM Day celebrations. A special showcase will also be held on Friday, 5th September 2025, at the Car Park outside the Ministerial Building in Kingstown.

The Ministry encourages all to participate actively, share their expressions of heritage, and continue building a society grounded in cultural awareness and unity.