SVG welcomes Algeria’s Ambassador, Farouk Benmokhtar

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) officially welcomed His Excellency Farouk Benmokhtar, Ambassador-Designate of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as he presented his Letter of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, at Government House on Monday, August 20, 2025.

During his official visit, His Excellency Farouk Benmokhtar also paid a courtesy call to Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs.

The Republic of Algeria and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on February 07, 2007.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines looks forward to continued collaboration with the Republic of Algeria in pursuit of a stronger and more dynamic partnership that benefits both nations and their people.