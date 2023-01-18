St Vincent welcomes two cruise liners to Port Kingstown on Jan.18

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Thursday welcomed two cruise liners, Mein Schief (2) and Riviera, to Port Kingstown.

The MV Mein Schief arrived from Barbados.

Mein Schiff 2 was constructed by Meyer Turku and delivered to TUI Cruises in January 2019. It’s the sixth new cruise ship in the TUI Cruises fleet.

The MV Riviera, which arrived from St. Kitts, anchored just west of the cruise ship berth due to space.

The MS Riviera is an Oceania-class cruise ship that entered service with Oceania Cruises in May 2012.

Both vessels, which arrived in Port Kingstown on Thursday morning, brought over 4100 visitors to the multi-island state.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James in November 2022 said SVG will continue to implement measures to accommodate a record 44 percent increase in cruise arrivals, which includes adequate transportation.

On December 16th, 2022, one of the larger cruise vessels accommodating 5,430 passengers docked at Port Kingstown.