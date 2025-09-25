MCF gifts $60K in culinary equipment to WSGSS

Earlier today, the Mustique Charitable Foundation handed over 60 thousand dollars worth of equipment to the West St. George Secondary School, which will be used in the school’s food preparations lab.

The donation includes Refrigerators, Deep freeze, Stoves, Sandwich Makers, Food Processors and Utensils.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony held at the school, Area Representative and Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said the Government is committed to the delivery of high-quality education.

He said skills acquired through the many Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs help to make an individual more marketable and called on the students to seize the opportunities available.

Chief Education Officer Kay Martin- Jack said the donation is a significant investment in the youth and the future of the country and thanked the Mustique Charitable Foundation for the donation.

Representative of the Mustique Charitable Foundation Natalia Gill, said the foundation is committed to supporting initiatives which helps to unearth the potential of the nation’s youth.

Gill said the introduction of TVET programs into secondary schools allow for students to gain hands on experience which can be quickly applied in the workforce, particularly in the culinary arts and hospitality sector.

Gill also challenged the students to take full advantage of the facility and the opportunity.