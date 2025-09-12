SVG hosts WIFA women’s football tournament 2025

The Windward Islands Football Association (WIFA) Women’s Tournament 2025 kicks off on Sunday, September 14, and runs until September 20, promising a thrilling week of competitive football while ushering in a new chapter in sub-regional football and empowering women in the sport.

The tournament, which features Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, and host St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was officially launched on September 9 at the La Vue Boutique Hotel.

The event brought together sponsors, players, government officials, football administrators, media, and other stakeholders in an evening of celebration and promise.

The program was hosted by Ms. Candy Fraser, Marketing and Public Relations Officer of the SVGFF, and featured remarks from LOC Chair Mr. Nelson Hillocks, representatives from the United Nations and Subway, and the Minister of Sport, Hon. Orandi Brewster, who pledged the government’s strong support for women’s football.

SVGFF President Mr. Otashie Spring expressed pride in reviving the tournament, last played in 2019, and announced the Federation’s intention to launch a semi-professional women’s team in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Adding to the excitement, Ms. Osanna Deriggs Boyea officially announced the SVG Women’s National Team squad, generating cheers as the local ladies were presented to represent the nation on home soil.

The format of the week-long tournament will see double-headers each matchday. Preliminary games are set for September 14, 16, and 18 at Victoria Park, Kingstown, with kick-offs at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

The top two teams will advance to the grand finale, while the other two will battle for third place. Both matches will be staged at the Arnos Vale Playing Field on September 20, beginning at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM.