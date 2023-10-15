St Vincent will on Monday 16th hold World Food Day Activities

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will on Monday October 16th commemorate World Food Day 2023 under the theme: Water is Life. Water is Food. Leave no one behind.

Here on the local front, the Ministry of Agriculture will celebrate the event with the hosting of a ceremony and exhibition at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation Parking Lot, Kingstown, on Monday 16th October, beginning at 10:00am.

The ceremony will feature a number of speakers, with keynote address by Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves.

According to chairman of this year’s World Food Day Planning Committee, Agriculture Officer Gertheryn Bascombe, Monday’s exhibition will begin right after the ceremony where a number of farmers and agro-processors will have on display, fresh produce and value added products showcasing the theme of World Food Day.

The World Food Day theme this year aims to highlight the critical role of water for life on earth and water as a foundation of our food.